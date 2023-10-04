Astral Resources Welcomes Exceptionally High-Grade Gold At Feysville

Astral Resources NL (ASX:AAR) MD Marc Ducler speaks with Proactive soon after delivering exceptionally high-grade assay results from reverse circulation (RC) drilling - including 2 metres at 187.7 g/t gold within a 4-metre intercept at 94.84 g/t from 77 metres - at its Feysville Gold Project in Western Australia. Feysville already hosts a mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3 million tonnes at 1.3 g/t for 116,000 ounces of contained gold at its Think Big deposit, providing a foundation for Feysville to become a source of satellite ore feed to a future operation based on the company's flagship Mandilla Gold Project. Results from the first two holes of the eight-hole RC program at Feysville's Kamperman prospect further strengthen the potential of Feysville.

Ducler said:“This is a genuine breakthrough for the Astral team and vindicates our disciplined and systematic approach to exploration targeting at this strategically located project.

"With an existing 116,000 mineral resource, Feysville is now rapidly emerging as a strong contender to form part of our broader development plan on Kalgoorlie's doorstep.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect