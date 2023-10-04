Yandal Resources Fires Up RC Rig At Ironstone-Barwidgee

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) MD Tim Kennedy tells Proactive the company has started a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Ironstone-Barwidgee Project, which is 30 kilometres from the Jundee processing plant in Western Australia's northern Yandal Belt, as it makes good on its strategy of targeting prospects with the highest gold potential. This initial phase of drilling aims to test high-priority targets with potential to host large-scale deposits, as identified during a recent project-wide review. The program is expected to take three to four weeks to complete and will involve around 3,500 metres of drilling with assay results to be available in late October. Two prospects will be tested - Oblique and New England Granite - both of which have been assessed as having large-scale discovery potential, having extensive geochemical footprints, and returning significant gold intercepts from historic drilling.

Kennedy said,“This program follows on from a comprehensive review of the extensive target pipeline within Yandal's project portfolio.

"Our strategy has been to identify those prospects with the highest potential, based on geological setting and geochemical footprint, to result in a discovery that can add significant value to the company. We look forward to completing the program and reporting the results as they come to hand.”

