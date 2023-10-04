Lithium Energy Talks Potential Development Options For Solaroz

Lithium Energy Ltd (ASX:LEL) chairman William Johnson tells Proactive conventional solar pond evaporation is a suitable development option for its flagship Solaroz lithium brine project in Argentina, according to scoping study work completed to date. The Solaroz project is next to Allkem Ltd's lithium facility in the Salar de Olaroz basin, in the heart of South America's world-renowned 'Lithium Triangle'. The study work also indicates that the Solaroz project is suitable for direct lithium extraction (DLE), providing the significant benefit of having multiple potential development pathways.

Lithium Energy is a battery minerals company with a clear foon two exciting exploration and development projects, the Solaroz Lithium Project in Argentina and the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland.

The two minerals are fundamentally different and yet inexorably linked together as complimentary partners in the batteries of today and the future.

