APP ANNOUNCES ROBUST 2024 EVENT CALENDAR

2024 APP event calendar will feature a minimum 20 events, between APP Tour stops, APP Signature competitions, Next Gen and International matches; includes enhanced pro-player prize fund, and increased digital and linear broadcast packages

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) has announced its initial overview of 2024 events, featuring a minimum of 20 competitions throughout the year.

Beginning in January 2024, the APP will embark on its strongest calendar in the organization's history, including enhanced APP Tour and APP Next Gen events, the introduction of APP Signature competitions, more international tournament partnerships, significantly increased pro-player prize money, and an expanded broadcast package across digital and linear platforms.

The 2024 APP Tour will feature a minimum of 12 events in total – four APP Tour Majors and eight APP Tour Primary tournaments. APP Tour Majors will be held at the largest and best facilities in the world – in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New York City, and Southern California -- and feature higher purses for pro players, an elevated experience for fans, and enhanced television coverage. APP Tour Major tournaments will offer triple the prize money of 2023 Tour events, paying out a minimum of $150,000 per event and Primary events will offer double the prize money of 2023 Tour events, increasing the purse to $100,000 per event.

In 2024, the APP will increase its commitment to bringing professional and recreational pickleball into the homes and onto the devices of pickleball fans through an enhanced digital and linear broadcast package. Full details of a greatly enhanced digital and linear broadcast slate will be announced shortly.

A significant addition to the 2024 calendar will be APP Signature Events, which will be held annually, and feature new formats designed to give professional and amateur players more opportunities to compete and earn prize money. The first APP Signature Event of 2024 will be the APP Collegiate Championships, held January 3-7, and will feature the top college pickleball teams from across the nation. Venue, format, and registration details of the APP Collegiate Championships will be announced next week. Other APP Signature Events include:

.The AARP Champions Cup: a tournament specifically designed for players 50 and above

.The APP Women's Open: an event built to showcase the sport's top women pro and amateur players, and elevate the women's game

.The APP U.S. Indoor Championships: an annual indoor event that travels to cities across the country

.The APP Atlantic Cup: an international team-based competition pitting Team against Team Europe

More APP Signature Events will be announced throughout 2024, and beyond.

Rounding out the 2024 APP event calendar in theare three APP Next Gen tournaments, where aspiring pickleball professionals aged 16-23 participate in tournaments against their peers, and receive mentorship from APP Next Gen National Team Head Coaches who will be in attendance at tournaments, offering input and on-site coaching. Additionally, the members of the 2024 APP Next Gen National Team will be announced in January 2024.

In addition, the APP will continue to drive and support the rapid growth of pickleball worldwide, building on the organization's partnerships in England, Spain, Sweden, India and Australia, with new international announcements forthcoming. The APP is proud of its staas the primary driver of competitive and recreational pickleball globally.

“The APP has gone from strength to strength in 2023, and we are excited to build on the successes we have enjoyed this year,” commented Tom Webb, Chief Marketing Officer of the APP.“We will have bigger and better tournaments than ever before, featuring more prize money for the pro players and a bigger broadcast package. We are adding a minimum of five groundbreaking new tournaments through our APP Signature Events, and we continue to find and develop America's future pickleball stars through the APP Next Gen series and our international pursuits. We lead the world in growing pickleball, and we are only just getting started.”

DATESEVENT

JAN 3 - JAN 7APP Signature Event: APP Collegiate Championships

JAN 17 - JAN 21APP Tour: Punta Gorda

FEB 1 - FEB 4APP Signature Event: AARP Champions Cup

FEB 14 - FEB 18APP Next Gen: San Antonio

FEB 21 - FEB 25APP Tour: Mesa

MAR 20 - MAR 24APP Tour: Miami (MAJOR) / APP Signature Event: APP Atlantic Cup

APR 3 - APR 7APP Tour: Delray Beach

MAY 8 - MAY 12APP Tour: Cincinnati

MAY 22 - MAY 26APP Tour: New York City (MAJOR)

JUNE 12 - JUNE 16APP Signature Event: APP U.S. Indoor Championships

JUNE 26 - JUNE 30APP Tour: Southern California

JULY 18 - JULY 21APP Next Gen: Kansas City

JULY 24 - JULY 28APP Signature Event: APP Women's Open

AUG 28 - SEPT 1APP Tour: Chicago

SEPT 25 - SEPT 29APP Tour: Boca Raton

OCT 9 - OCT 13APP Tour: Dallas

OCT 23 - OCT 27APP Tour: Southern California (MAJOR)

NOV 13 - NOV 17APP Next: Gen Dallas

DEC 4 – 8APP Tour: Fort Lauderdale (MAJOR)

Following the recent conclusion of the 2023 APP Chicago Open, the largest-ever pickleball tournament in Illinois, and featured on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10, the 2023 APP Tour continues in Avalon, New Jersey with the 2023 APP Sunmed New Jersey Open, livestreamed on APPTV and televised on Monday, September 11 on CBS Sports Network from 8 –9pm ET.

The complete 2024 APP event schedule, featuring dates, locations, venues, and broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up to the APP newsletter to stay up to date on all APP events and pickleball stories.

