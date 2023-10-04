Lithium Universe Gets Boots On The Ground In Canada

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly tells Proactive the company has kicked off an exploration program at the flagship Apollo Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada, with a raft of fieldwork activities and soil sampling underway. LU7 has partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, known for its dynamic and flexible approach and success across a variety of projects in the James Bay lithium region. The contracted company's team of 60 employees will be responsible for all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access and overall logistics management.

“Our head of Geology Justin Rivers and CEO Alex Hanly effectively managed the establishment of partnership connections, including with companies like Laurentia, during the project's due diligence phase,” Lithium Universe chair Iggy Tan said in the company's latest announcement.

“The initiation of the permitting process, strategically aligned with the relisting timeline, enabled the prompt mobilisation of our exploration crew.

“Diligent foresight and anticipation played a pivotal role in achieving this rapid on-site exploration. We look forward to reporting our progress in the coming months.”

