Koonenberry Gold Well Into Its Maiden Drilling At Bellagio

Koonenberry Gold Ltd (ASX:KNB) MD Dan Power gives Proactive a progress report on its aircore drill program at Bellagio prospect within the Koonenberry Gold Project in NSW, Australia. He says the program of up to 4,000 metres is progressing as planned. Koonenberry Gold is the first company to drill test the gold-bearing quartz veins at Bellagio. He says the rig has been achieving excellent penetration into the bedrock and the preliminary interpretation from the drilling is for the outcropping quartz veins to extend sub-vertically to a depth of at least 90 metres from surface.

Managing Director, Dan Power, said“It is great to see our inaugural drilling campaign at Bellagio progressing as planned. Koonenberry Gold is the first Company to drill test the gold-bearing quartz veins at Bellagio. The rig has been achieving excellent penetration into the bedrock and the preliminary interpretation from the drilling is for the outcropping quartz veins to extend sub-vertically to a depth of at least 90 metres from surface. Given that the Prospect is supported by a gold in soil anomaly that extends for at least 350m in strike, and with veins intersected to around 90m depth, there is significant potential for size and scale. We aim to expedite the return of assay results to confirm any gold mineralisation and will keep our shareholders updated with progress over the coming weeks.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect