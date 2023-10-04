Felix Gold Focused On Defining Near-Surface Commercial Resource At Treasure Creek

Felix Gold Ltd (ASX:FXG) CEO Anthony Reilly speaks with Proactive soon after the company completed an RC drill program at the NW Array and Scrafford targets at its Treasure Creek project. Felix is the largest minerals claim owner in the Fairbanks Gold Mining District in Alaska and the company aims to delineate a near surface commercial resource at Treasure Creek which potentially could provide additional ore supply to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox. With all 45 assay results for gold and antimony from the recent drilling now received Felix is advancing towards a maiden resource for the NW Array Southern Zone in Q4 this year.

Reilly said of already released assays,

“We are delighted with the assay results from 17 additional holes at our Treasure Creek Project within the esteemed Fairbanks Gold Mining District in Alaska, USA, from the NW Array Prospect. These results carry substantial weight as they have definitively delineated the NNE orientation of mineralised gold zones, including zones rich in high-grade antimony. Notably, drill hole 23TCRC177 was strategically placed along pre-existing access tracks to explore the potential for NE-trending mineralization. This drill hole yielded expansive mineralised zones located hundreds of meters away from the established primary gold zone which remains open. "This achievement marks a significant milestone, opening a more extensive potential strike length and revealing the potential for parallel trends supported by soil anomalies. Notably, primary gold mineralisation remains open at varying depths and directions. The strategic drilling approach is concentrated on targeting near-surface oxide gold mineralisation, displaying grades comparable to, or surpassing, the current head grades of nearby Kinross's Fort Knox Mine, a local Tier 1 gold mine searching for additional ore supply."

