Kootenay Silver Announces Company Has Begun Drilling Again At Columba Silver Project In Mexico

Kootenay Silver CEO Jim McDonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share an update on drilling activities at the Columba Silver Project in Mexico.

McDonald explained that the company has commenced the next phase of drilling at the project, building on the significant progress achieved so far. To date, Kootenay Silver has completed 135 drill holes, totaling over 27,000 meters at the project.

The current drilling campaign focuses on the D-Vein, a west-northwest trending vein that has already shown promising high-grade intercepts. The D-Vein exhibits mineralization over a horizontal length of approximately 400 meters and to a maximum depth of about 300 meters. Importantly, mineralization on the D-Vein remains open both in terms of depth and along strike.

Kootenay Silver's current campaign aims to drill a minimum of 3,000 meters, consisting of 12 to 15 holes, with the primary goal of expanding on the known high-grade mineralization within the D-Vein.

Favorable results from this phase of drilling will likely trigger a more extensive program, with an additional 7,000 meters in 19 holes planned to explore further along the strike and depth of the D-Vein, including its projected intersection with the similarly mineralized B Vein.

Beyond the D-Vein, the company has identified new vein targets and extensions of known veins for future drill testing. This phase represents the initial step in a comprehensive, project-wide program designed to expand the understanding of mineralized veins at the Columba Silver Project.

Kootenay Silver continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing exploration activities and uncovering the full potential of its assets in the silver-rich region of Mexico.

