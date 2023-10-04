AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) CEO Paul Williams speaks with Proactive from the Africa Down Under conference in Perth. The company is advancing a 3,000-metre drilling and associated soil sampling program at its Mkuju Uranium Project in southern Tanzania. AuKing holds six contiguprospecting licences (PLs) and one near-granted PL application covering 730 square kilometres in the Mkuju region, about 470 kilometres southwest of Dar es Salaam. All up, the program will take two months to complete, during which the company plans to collect 400 soil samples as well as drill 150 auger holes with an estimated average depth of 20 metres per hole.

AuKing is seeking to become a mid-tier copper, uranium and other base and precimetals producer.

The Board of AuKing Mining continues to foon transforming the company into a substantial mid-tier mining group, with a primary foon acquiring and developing near-term copper, gold and other base metal production activities (both locally and overseas).

