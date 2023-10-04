One Trading Launch Instant Trade

One Trading, the crypto asset exchange formerly operating under the Bitpanda Pro brand, today announced its new product, Instant Trade.

Having recently raised €30M and fully separated from Bitpanda, Instant Trade is another step forward for One Trading as it diversifies its offering and establishes its footprint as a household name providing crypto assets to both retail and institutional investors in Europe.

With backers including the likes of Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, MiddleGame Ventures, Speedinvest, Keyrock and Wintermute Ventures, One Trading is drawing a lot of attention.

Led by TradFi heavyweight and ex-JP Morgan exec Josh Barraclough, One Trading aims to address the lack of regulated venues in Europe by offering more sophisticated crypto products, including derivatives and spot trading, to both institutions and retail customers. With many traditional finance players lacking experience in the crypto market, there is a significant gap in providing long-term product confidence and success.

The latest product being launched is Instant Trade . Josh had the following to say about Instant Trade:“We're really excited to be unraveling our latest product, Instant Trade, which brings our OTC product, typically reserved for institutional clients, to all customer types. Our customers can now trade 100+ pairs between crypto-assets and fiat seamlessly with great fiat on and off ramps at the click of a button, and commission-free trading. Most brokers charge a dealing fee when customers buy or sell assets, however, Instant Trade will have 0% commission, meaning there is no additional dealing fee charged on Instant Trade aside from the market spread applied. We've built up a deep pool of liquidity with a range of partners over the years, which everyone can access without having to trade hundreds of millions a day or hold ecosystem tokens.

We have a simplified, really easy to use UI and customers can even trade up to ten million euros in one trade. We'll also be regularly adding new assets and our customers can rest assured that with our VASP license, we are a safe, secure, and regulated service, for anyone that isn't a customer, you can test out Instant Trade on our website and compare our prices.

We're really excited to hear feedback from our customers so do letknow what you think via our socials and community channels. We will also be releasing an article on the One Trading blog page specifically about Instant Trade, so keep an eye out for that on the website.”

"We want to make crypto trading safe and accessible for all and bridge the gap to provide an institutional-grade platform for all customer types. We have been rolling out a rebrand and a number of big infrastructure changes. We will be going live shortly with what we believe to be the fastest and most scalable exchange (< 250-microsecond order create/cancel) based on real-world metrics available to a shared retail and institutional audience. We aim to become a utility for large liquidity providers to exchange unlimited amounts of risk under a membership model instead of pay-per-trade and have low fees and deep books for retail with a number of liquidity protections. We will then start listing more products with appropriate controls and vetting as we move into derivatives. Above all we want a regulated, institutional-grade platform where people feel safe to trade with unique product options". Josh Barraclough, CEO, One Trading.

One Trading intends to operate as a MiFID Trading Venue, which will augment its existing VASP license, and would allow its platform to offer capital-efficient spot and derivative products for all customer types. It also offers a higher level of protection for customers who will be vetted through stringent anti-money laundering (AML) and Know-your-customer (KYC) procedures as well as client appropriateness checks. The full-scale MiFID license will also allow One Trading to list financial instruments – removing the debate over whether a DLT asset is a token or a security – and will permit new products to be designed from the ground up with appropriate vetting, transparency and customer protection in mind.

One Trading's platform also offers access to a high-touch and secure OTC trading service, enabling high-net-worth individuals and institutions access to a wide range of digital assets, with competitive fees, and deep pools of liquidity.

About One Trading

The One Trading team is based and headquartered in Europe with offices across Amsterdam, London, Milan, and Vienna. One Trading is regulated in the EU and has built its product and venue to meet the needs of European customers. One Trading's mission is to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional asset trading with a single regulated trading platform for all customer types and all products.

Users can learn more about One Trading at their website: and for more updates, follow the One Trading social channels via Linktree .

