Arway.Ai Lands Another Major Contract With Academic Institution In Turkey

ARway Corp CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil significant news as the company proudly introduced a fresh contract signed with Süleyman Demirel Üniversitesi, one of Turkey's largest academic institutions boasting an enrollment of approximately 70,000 students.

Gappelberg elaborated on the contract, which is structured into two distinct phases. Phase one involves an initial investment of around $10,000, and phase two promises a substantial six-figure annual commitment.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of ARway.ai's recent revelation regarding multi-year contracts secured with the largest car rental network in South America and a gradual implementation partnership with one of California's largest shopping malls.

ARway Corp's demonstrated success in establishing partnerships with prominent organizations across diverse sectors underscores the company's sustained growth and the soaring demand for its innovative augmented reality (AR) solutions.

With a strong presence in academia, transportation, and the retail sector, ARway Corp is strategically positioned to further expand its AR portfolio and bolster its foothold in the market.

