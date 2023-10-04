Falcon Gold/Marval Alliance Announces Assays At Golden Brook Moose Mountain Project

Falcon Gold/Marvel Discovery Alliance CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has reported promising assay results from the exploration program conducted during the late spring and early summer of 2023 at the Moose Mountain project in Southern Newfoundland.

The program's first pass reconnaissance efforts yielded significant findings from rock samples, with notable anomalies in copper, gold, arsenic, and multiple critical metals. In total, the prospecting team collected 149 rock samples, which were subsequently submitted for analysis.

The analyses included 34 Element ICP (Inductively Coupled Plasma) analyses and four Element ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy) analyses. Preliminary results from the Moose Mountain project are encouraging, as they have identified anomalconcentrations of varicritical and rare earth metals. These findings indicate the presence of valuable mineralization in the area, which holds promise for the future development and exploration of the site.

The alliance between Falcon Gold and Marvel Discovery continues to produce valuable insights and opportunities in the mining sector. As exploration efforts advance and additional data is collected, the companies are well-positioned to capitalize on the potential mineral resources at Moose Mountain, contributing to the growth and success of both organizations in the mining industry.

