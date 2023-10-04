C-Com Satellite Systems Records Bumper Sales In August

CSatellite Systems Inc (TSX-V:CMI, OTCQB:CYSNF) CEO Leslie Klein speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the satellite-based antenna systems company announced it sold more than US$3 million of equipment during August 2023.

Klein starts by giving a brief overview of how the business has been performing over the last eighteen months, highlighting its successful reemergence from the COVID-19 pandemic and a ramp-up in sales since, particularly in their innovative Manpack product, which is portable and ideal for emergency and military applications.

Klein emphasises that their products, although not currently built to military specifications, are gaining traction in the military market due to their user-friendliness and affordability. He notes that Chas a diverse product portfolio with 30 offerings catering to varisatellite markets and highlights the company's impressive financial stability, with no debt and $25 million in working capital.

He also suggests that Cis on the verge of revolutionising the satellite communication industry with the development of an electronic phased array antenna for communication on the move, opening doors to a potential $17 billion market.

Klein will be presenting this groundbreaking technology at the PlMicroCap conference in Vancouver on 6 September.

