Solis Minerals Identifies New Pegmatite Drill Targets At Borborema

Solis Minerals Ltd (ASX:SLM, TSX-V:SLMN, OTCQB:SLMFF) exec director Matt Boyes gives Proactive an update on exploration activities at the Estrella prospect, within the Borborema Project area and the Jaguar Project, with two more drill rigs en route to explore the assets. The projects are in Brazil, an increasingly important exporter of lithium to battery manufacturers. Both projects cover highly prospective, hard-rock lithium ground as verified by early-stage reconnaissance mapping and sampling. At Borborema's Estrella prospect, Solis has identified three large outcropping pegmatites with confirmed presence of spodumene. Float and rock chip samples confirmed these pegmatite bodies are lithium-bearing, with assay results of up to 7.6% lithium oxide.

Boyes said:“We are pleased to advise that exploration at the Borborema Project is delivering on expectations, yielding positive results from the preliminary reconnaissance mapping program.

“The identification of three new lithium-bearing outcropping pegmatites and rock chip samples returning up to 7.60% lithium oxide, is highly encouraging. The team is looking forward to completing the full geochemical soil program in the area, and then drilling the three outcropping pegmatite dykes.”

