Intra Energy Kicks Off Lithium Exploration At Yalgarra

Intra Energy Corporation Ltd (ASX:IEC) MD Ben Dunn tells Proactive lithium exploration is underway at the company's Yalgarra magmatic nickel-copper-PGE Project in WA. IEC has confirmed two areas with elevated lithium associated with coincident low-level cesium, tantalum, niobium, beryllium and tin anomalism. Multiple outcropping white dykes/veins have also been identified from satellite imagery immediately north of the anomalgeochemical samples and he says this area will be the foof fieldwork.

Dunn said:“The company is pleased to recommence exploration on the Yalgarra Nickel-Copper-PGE Project with the foof this campaign on what the company believes is quite exciting lithium anomalism.

“We believe this complements the work we are doing in Canada on the Llama Lithium Project and believe the future is exciting for IEC shareholders."

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect