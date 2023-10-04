Sunstone Metals Says T3 Is Significant Copper-Gold Discovery

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) MD Malcolm Norris discusses with Proactive results from the second hole drilled at its T3 target at El Palmar. He says the latest results show clearly that it's a significant copper-gold porphyry discovery. Norris says the area is wide open and while it's early days on the El Palmar concession, the potential for the project is huge.

“This latest result shows clearly that T3 is a significant copper-gold porphyry discovery,”Norris said.

“This area is wide open. We will be targeting a mineralised body that is 500-700 metres in diameter with a vertical extent exceeding 500 metres in the area of holes EPDD026 and 28.

“We also have several other targets within T3 that require drill testing.

“Together, these have the potential to deliver a very large gold-copper porphyry mineralised domain in an environment with many similarities to the 3-billion-tonne Alpala deposit nearby, which is located within the SolGold Cascabel concession.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect