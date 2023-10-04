Beyond Bitcoin: Domini.Art Touted As The Next Serious Investment Coin

According to data from IntoTheBlock , Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) share a strong 0.74% positive price correlation. This pattern played out last week as both tokens went bearish. Right now, investors say the best crypto to buy is Domini.art ($DOMI) . This new platform will deliver huge returns to investors. Let's see why investors are dropping Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) for Domini.art ($DOMI) in 2023.

Recently, Dogecoin ($DOGE) co-founder Billy Mar took a swipe at a group that believes BTC is superior to the best altcoins. The Dogecoin ($DOGE) founder said BTC maximalists are the ''literal worst at marketing.''' He joked that the group invitation sounds like, ''Join our clearly mentally ill group of insecure losers''. The Dogecoin ($DOGE) founder said this after Robert Breedlove (a $BTC maximalist) described BTC as the ''future of warfare''

Elon Musk made a cryptic tweet referencing Dogecoin ($DOGE). The CEO said, ''Cry havoc! And let slip the Doges of war.'' However, this tweet had little effect on Dogecoin ($DOGE), as the token went bearish in the second week of July. On August 10, 2023, Dogecoin ($DOGE) traded at $0.07534. Dogecoin ($DOGE) was trading for $0.06711 on August 17, losing 10.22% in seven days. Later in the month, Dogecoin ($DOGE) fell again, and entered September trading at $0.06396. Analysts say Dogecoin ($DOGE) will surge if Elon Musk includes it on X.

On August 16, 2023, Shiba Inu's ($SHIB) much-anticipated Shibarium blockchain launched on Mainnet. However, Shibarium stepped straight into challenges. According to data from Beosin, crypto funds are stuck on the Shibarium cross-chain bridge . Reports say $1.7 million worth of $ETH and $762,000 worth of $BONE are locked on the blockchain. Shibarium has already registered 21 million wallets in the tesphase .

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) investors sold their tokens after this news broke. On August 10, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) traded for $0.000009729. A week later, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) lost 7.34%, and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) was trading at $0.000009083. As of September 2nd, Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.000007817, dashing any hopes of a quick rebound. Analysts expected Shiba Inu ($SHIB) to rise after the Shibarium blockchain launch. Most analysts believe Shiba Inu ($SHIB) will only record a major price surge when the next bull cycle returns.

Domini.art ($DOMI) is an innovative art marketplace created to democratize high-end blue-chip art ownership. Hopeful art investors without a huge budget can own shares in prestigiartworks. It offers expert advisory to token holders by providing in-depth art market analysis, personalized recommendations, and due diligence. In addition, Domini.art ($DOMI) holders also get priority access to new artworks .

This beginner cryptocurrency ensures the art investment process is fully secure by providing comprehensive insurance, specialized storage facilities, and conducting rigorauthenticity checks. Domini.art ($DOMI) will soon enter its first presale stage, where the token will sell for $0.0021. After all presale stages conclude, Domini.art ($DOMI) will hit the mainstream crypto market, trade for $0.0154, and deliver a massive 340% ROI to early investors.

