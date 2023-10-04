NAVEX Announces New London Hub Office Following Significant Growth In Europe

NAVEX , the leader in integrated risk and compliance management solutions, today announced significant international customer momentum and the expansion of its existing presence in London with new office space that will continue to serve as its European hub. This is a strategic move that succeeds the business' growing footprint in Finland, the acquisition of WhistleB in Sweden, and the establishment of its Frankfurt data facility.

NAVEX business in the EMEA region grew by more than 30% in the second quarter of this year alone. Customers turn to NAVEX for comprehensive internal reporting, third-party risk management, policy administration, employee training, and more. Demand for automated risk management has grown sharply in recent years as organisations face new and evolving regulatory requirements (like the EU Whistleblowing Directive, German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive), systemic risks, and heightened expectations from stakeholders.

NAVEX has achieved robust growth in both revenue and number of customers throughout Europe since 2021. Its UK-based customers include market-leading brands such as Serco, Soneva, and Currys.

Currys , a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, selected NAVEX to help streamline its whistleblowing incident management and reporting processes.“The NAVEX One suite of ethics and compliance software solutions helpmanage our risks, protect our business reputation, and create a better workplace,” commented Craig Hall, Senior Compliance Monitoring Manager at Currys.“Its solutions have enabledto save time, align case management processes, and deep dive into whistleblowing reports.”

Best-in-class support

In a rolling customer survey NAVEX conducts each quarter, the company's service and support received a best-in-class professional services satisfaction score of 98% among European customers. This level of service is seen across the board with implementation satisfaction and technician support scores averaging well above 90%.

New London office

The new London workspace, located in Hammersmith, will house NAVEX's growing team of sales, marketing, and customer support professionals. The office will also serve as a hub for its European operations, providing customers throughout the region with access to local resources and service expertise.

“This continued growth is driven by the everchanging work environment and customers' increasing foon doing the right thing by creating transparent, safe, and responsible workplaces,” said Florian Haarhaus, International General Manager at NAVEX.“Our commitment is to empower the European market. Helping everyone, from small and medium sized businesses to large enterprises, to protect themselves against risks and meet all regulatory requirements; while also building stronger organisational cultures.”

NAVEX is trusted by thousands of customers worldwide to help them achieve the business outcomes that matter most. As the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services, we deliver solutions through the NAVEX One platform, the industry's most comprehensive governance, risk and compliance (GRC) information system. For more information, visit NAVEX and our blog . Followon Twitter and LinkedIn .

Anita Lo

+44 7778 754858

View source version on newsdirect