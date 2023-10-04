Panama, Sep 11th, 2023 (500NewsWire )-- As a leading global crypto exchange, Gate.io understands its responsibility to the millions of crypto adopters who depend on the platform. This includes providing conventional and decentralized blockchain and digital asset services and, more importantly, ensuring that the security of user assets, the platform, and associated apps and protocols remains a top priority.

To uphold its commitment to providing a safe digital asset experience, Gate.io has broadened its partnership with Hacken, a leading cybersecurity auditor specializing in blockchain security solutions. The expanded partnership will now include third-party smart contract auditing of Gate.io's decentralized Web3 ecosystem components.

Gate.io first enlisted Hacken in 2020 to assist in meeting all requirements to obtain a CER certification and to provide additional consulting and support. The goal was to provide users with greater security by strengthening the platform's varisecurity mechanisms and company practices. The most visible enhancements resulting from this partnership include a bug bounty program and penetration test audits.

Following the CER certification, Hacken began conducting periodic penetration test audits in variplatform environments. This approach enabled Hacken to comprehensively test Gate.io's variapplications for vulnerabilities inside and out while maintaining the integrity of the platform's security mechanisms. The reports generated by Hacken have led to increased user and platform protection through significant security improvements.

Facilitated by Hacken, Gate.io's bug bounty progra welcomes ethical hackers to discover potential vulnerabilities to claim a reward. The program's scope encompasses varivulnerability types on Gate.io's web, mobile, and desktop applications. Over 150 security professionals have participated in the program. The bug bounty program has directly resulted in numerenhancements that further protect the platform and users.

This year, after thorough preparation and development, Gate.io launched Gate Web3, allowing users to access the building-block technologies of the future decentralized web. Following in-house testing and screening, Gate.io is again tapping into Hacken's expertise to audit smart contracts within Gate Web3 and Gate.io's broader decentralized ecosystem. As part of the partnership enhancements, Hacken will conduct third-party smart contract audits and produce reports to reinforce vulnerability detection and mitigation.

“We recognize that, as a leading platform with millions of users, the impact of our commitment to safeguarding users from hackers and fraudsters extends beyond our platform. Hacken plays a crucial role in assisting Gate.io to exceed expectations and continuously expand our commitment to users and the wider blockchain sector,” said Dr. Lin Han, founder and CEO of Gate.io.

With the future of digital finance and the Intetrending closer to decentralized tech, a high degree of caution and attention regarding security is crucial. Gate.io and Hacken are expanding their already robust partnership to stretch beyond just the security of Gate.io's conventional exchange services, protecting users whether they choose to use centralized or decentralized platforms.

About Gate.io :

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. Besides its primary exchange services, Gate.io has diversified its ecosystem to offer decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubation, and more. The platform currently serves more than 13 million active users worldwide.

Elaine Wang - Global PR Manager

View source version on newsdirect