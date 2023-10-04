Lincoln Minerals Has High-Quality Graphite On Eyre Peninsula

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) CEO Sam Barden speaks with Proactive soon after launching a renewed brand identity for the company. Lincoln's flagship asset, the Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, is approximately 35 kilometres north of Port Lincoln on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

The project area consists of two graphite deposits, being Koppio and Kookaburra Gully. The Kookaburra Gully Deposit and Koppio Deposit together have a total estimated measured, indicated and inferred mineral resource of 3.88 million tonnes at 12.6% Total Graphitic Carbon, which is some of the richest grade of graphite mineral resource reported on the Eyre Peninsula.

Lincoln has been working hard to renew its brand identity with Barden saying, "We are thrilled to unveil the reinvigorated Lincoln Minerals branding to the market. Our team has worked hard to develop a brand that embodies our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and developing new markets. We look forward to forging new partnerships and delivering on shareholder value”.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect