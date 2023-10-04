INFINITI: An Enduring Legacy Of Luxury, Elegance, And Evolution

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

INFINITI has etched its name in the automotive world as a symbol of sophistication and innovation. For three decades INFINITI has consistently held this reputation, blending design with inspiration from its Japanese heritage.

At the heart of INFINITI's design philosophy lies a commitment to crafting vehicles that seamlessly integrate with and enhance the lives of their occupants, resulting in a lineup that transcends mere transportation to become a harmonious extension of its drivers. From the iconic INFINITI FX to the all-new QX60, the brand has continued to push the boundaries of design while staying true to its core philosophy.

Logo Evolution: A Timeless Symbol of Progress:

Since INFINITI's inception in 1989, the brand's logo has drawn inspiration from the infinite road to the horizon, reflecting the forward-facing direction of a brand born to challenge convention, as well as drivers with the same attitude.

The evolved logo, the fourth iteration in the brand's history, places greater focus on the“infinite road” and horizon line, complimented by revised INFINITI wordmark spacing, that visually accentuates the horizon. A new three-dimensional INFINITI emblem will adorn production vehicles of the future – bringing added depth while expressing dynamism, motion, and power.

As the visual focal point on the front of future INFINITI vehicles, the logo boldly announces their arrival, with illumination that elevates the bright road to the horizon. This design embodies INFINITI's enduring commitment to innovation, exploration, and pushing beyond boundaries. The sleek and sophisticated appearance of the logo reflects the brand's essence of delivering an unparalleled experience of luxury and prestige.

The Pursuit of Luxury: Craftsmanship and Refinement:

INFINITI's journey in the luxury segment began with an unwavering focus on craftsmanship, refinement, and delivering a driving experience like no other. The INFINITI FX35, for example, which launched in 2003, was a game-changer in the luxury crossover SUV segment.