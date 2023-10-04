Invitation To The Inauguration Of SSMC's Radiation Therapy Department

It is our pleasure to cordially invite you to visit Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City's (SSMC) new Radiation Therapy Department in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Radiation therapy is a principal pillar of comprehensive cancer care, and we are excited to extend this important service to cancer patients in the UAE. By establishing this department and investing in the right infrastructure and partnerships to address current care gaps and needs, we are not only delivering on the vision of bringing the latest medical advancements and trust to health care delivery in Abu Dhabi, but also limiting the need for our patients to travel abroad to seek specialized care.

The opening ceremony of SSMC's Radiation Therapy Department will be inaugurated by H.E. Salem Rashed Al Nuaimi, Chairman, SSMC.