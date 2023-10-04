Invitation To The Inauguration Of SSMC's Radiation Therapy Department

(MENAFN- Mid-East)
It is our pleasure to cordially invite you to visit Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City's (SSMC) new Radiation Therapy Department in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Radiation therapy is a principal pillar of comprehensive cancer care, and we are excited to extend this important service to cancer patients in the UAE. By establishing this department and investing in the right infrastructure and partnerships to address current care gaps and needs, we are not only delivering on the vision of bringing the latest medical advancements and trust to health care delivery in Abu Dhabi, but also limiting the need for our patients to travel abroad to seek specialized care.
The opening ceremony of SSMC's Radiation Therapy Department will be inaugurated by H.E. Salem Rashed Al Nuaimi, Chairman, SSMC.
| 10 – 10:30 a.m.
| Arrival
| 10:30 – 10:32 a.m.
| Ribbon cutting by H.E. Salem Rashed Al Nuaimi, Chairman, SSMC
| 10:33 – 10:35 a.m.
| Welcome note from Dr. Naser Ammash, CEO, SSMC
| 10:35 – 10:40 a.m.
| Introduction by Dr. Daniel Chamberlain, Interim department chair of Radiation Oncology, SSMC
| 10:40 – 11:10 a.m.
| Facility tour
| 11:10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
| Media Interviews
Attending media will have the opportunity to engage with SSMC specialists, including:
Dr. Daniel Chamberlain, interim department chair of Radiation Oncology and radiation oncology consultant at SSMC Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at SSMC
