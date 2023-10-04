Creating A Greener Future For The Middle East On Stars Of Science Season 15

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Sustainable energy solutions take center stage on Qatar Foundation's show.

The competition has intensified as six candidates of Stars of Science Season 15 proceed to the more challenging 'Engineering phase', where they will refine their prototypes and overcome obstacles under the guidance of expert mentors.

With weekly eliminations, the stakes are higher than ever for candidates of this season's Stars of Science – Qatar Foundation's science and innovation edutainment show that empowers Arab youth to transform their ideas into tangible solutions – as only the most functional prototypes will move forward in the quest for a share of the Grand Prize.

As governments around the world focus on accelerating energy transitions by setting renewable energy targets and providing financial incentives for clean energy projects, and with the MENA region set to see an estimated investment of about US$700 billion in renewable energy between 2020 and 2050, Season 15 candidates have displayed an immense potential to address the pressing environmental challenges of our era through microbiology.

Contestant Abdullah Alhaj Sulaiman's novel idea to produce ethanol by fermenting the lactose in the whey produced by dairy companies has garnered considerable praise from the jury and other members of the Stars of Science community. Sulaiman is currently a PhD candidate at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Qatar, and his idea came while working as a consultant at a dairy company.

Speaking more on the genesis of his methodology, Sulaiman says:“I was alarmed looking at how the disposal of whey in seas and landfills by dairy firms can lead to the choking and eradication of the marine life. By understanding the potential of microorganisms present in yeast cultivation that eventually leads to ethanol production, my vision is to not only expand the ethanol making industry in the Arab world, but also propose its utility as an alternate source of green energy.”

Diversification of energy sources and sustainability has been a recurrent theme throughout the seasons of Stars of Science, reflective of how the Arab youth are leading the change towards establishing a greener future. Amongst the successful alumni stories is that of Mahmoud Shattel from Season 4.

Shattel, an electrical engineer, unveiled the 'Reyah-T Vertical Wind Turbine', an innovation that harnesses wind power to quadruple the efficiency of regular turbines and even tap into low-speed breezes. Beyond this, he is the driving force behind 'Taqetna', a Jordanian venture that crafts sustainable products, from solar panels to the ground-breaking Reyah turbines.

Dr. Mohamad Saif Al Kuwari, Director and senior Engineering Consultant at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar, also commended the ingenuity and dedication of participants of Stars of Science in building a sustainable future for the region. Dr. Al Kuwari said:“With promotion and development of a green infrastructure being one of the four main pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030, it is truly inspiring how Stars of Science has acted as an incubator for the brightest minds from the Arab world, to collaborate and design impactful solutions for a greener and more sustainable world.”

Stars of Science airs every Friday and Saturday from 8 September, 2023, to 20 October, 2023, on five channels in the region and online. Please visit the broadcast guide for channels and timings at starsofscience

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 15 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation within Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assess and select more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential:

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.