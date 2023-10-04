Dubai Islamic Bank Enhances Customer Experience And Modernizes Core Banking Platform With HPE Greenlake

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The UAE's largest Islamic financial service provider selects HPE GreenLake and HPE Aruba Networking to deliver unified user experience, simplified operations, seamless scalability, and comprehensive network security throughout the business.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to modernize their core banking system to deliver improved customer experience and launch new services and digital products. In addition, the deployment of a comprehensive set of HPE Aruba Networking wireless solutions will enhance DIB's connectivity and mobility capabilities as well as overall network security.

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second largest in the world. Driven by the bank's customer-centric approach and its commitment to sustainable digital transformation, DIB aims to instill simplicity and convenience in all their offerings by providing a personal and engaging experience.

“As we aim to become the most progressive Islamic financial institution in the world and align with the UAE Government's vision for innovation and modernized services, we constantly refine our services and develop new solutions, taking into account our customers' needs throughout their journey with DIB. With this in mind, we're continuously shaping our banking experience to be more intuitive, straightforward, and personalized,” said Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at DIB.“We have dedicated ourselves to provide banking that is simple to understand. Consequently, we set the same standard for all technology we deploy. In partnership with HPE, we are delivering an easy-to-use solution with cloud-experience in a secure and compliant environment. As a result, we're not just enhancing our operational efficiency, but also contributing towards the UAE's economic diversification and industrial transformation.”

One key focus for DIB is to stay highly agile, delivering optimal solutions, whenever and wherever needed. To ensure this kind of agility, flexible and easily scalable IT as well as broad visibility across the estate is needed, so the bank can quickly respond to the constantly evolving business requirements. This will enable DIB to optimize internal operations and processes and predict future resource requirements as they grow.