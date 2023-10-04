78 German Companies Showcasing Solutions At ADIPEC 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- Ulrike Mätje, Head of the German Pavilion at ADIPEC 2023, said that a total of 72 companies from Germany are participating in the global energy event as major exhibitors, in addition to six other firms, she added.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the second day of ADIPEC 2023, Mätje noted that ADIPEC is more than just an event that brings together companies;“it is also a valuable opportunity for companies to learn about the latest trends and technologies, as well as to network with potential partners.”

She noted that German participation in ADIPEC is diverse, involving companies from all sectors of the oil and gas industry, including renewable energy, adding that German companies are committed to offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the oil and gas industry.

The German participants include companies in both the oil and gas and the renewable energy sectors, she added, stressing the growing interest in sustainable energy in Germany and the rest of the world.



Germany has a national hydrogen strategy aimed to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality, she said in conclusion.

