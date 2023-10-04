Sharjah Ruler Promotes Asma Rashid Bin Taliah To Head Of Department

SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree promoting the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. The decree stipulated that Asma Rashid Sultan bin Taliah, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, be promoted to the rank of Head of a Department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.