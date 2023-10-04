Kazakhstan's BSG Technology Aims To Establish Operations In UAE

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- Serik Baimukhanbetov Deputy Director for Business Development of BSG Technology, said the Kazakh company is working on expanding into markets in the Middle East, most notably in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

In his statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Baimukhanbetov said that BSG Technology expects to launch its operations in the UAE market in 2024 and has partnered with a local company that it met through participating in previous editions of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

The company hopes that its presence in the UAE market will positively impact the local economy, he added, highlighting the importance of ADIPEC in creating opportunities for new partnerships and signing deals with companies worldwide.

He also stressed his company's previous participations in ADIPEC have resulted in many partnerships and relationships, explaining that the company participated in the event for the fourth time this year and noting its major importance, as it is a key platform for communication and exchanging expertise.

In addition to the UAE, BSG Technology aims to engage in several new markets in the region, Baimukhanbetov added, noting that the oil and energy sector in the Middle East is large and offers many opportunities for expansion for companies in this field.

