Sultan Al Qasimi Appoints 60 Citizen Inspectors In Sharjah Municipality

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the appointment of 60 citizen inspectors in the Sharjah Municipality, to inspect and monitor food and health facilities in the city, in coordination with the Human Resources Department of the Government of Sharjah.

His Highness's accreditation was announced through the "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

