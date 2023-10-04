UAE Rulers Condole With Saudi King Over Passing Of Princess Abta Bint Saud

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
EMIRATES, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing their sincere sympathies over the death of Princess Abta bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
Their Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to the Saudi King.
MENAFN04102023000061011009ID1107184780
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.