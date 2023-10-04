China's National Day Celebrations Conclude In Dubai

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- To celebrate China's National Day and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, OneroadGroup hosted a carnival event in Burj Park and Burj Khalifa, Dubai, with the participation of many Chinese brands.

The event was a success in the presence of a number of sheikhs, and Chinese Consul General in Dubai Li Xuhang. It was also attended by more than 30 ambassadors and consuls of countries along the Belt and Road, and representatives of the UAE-China Economic and Trade Office as well as 800 guests from more than 50 countries and regions and more than 100 companies and brands.

The OneRoadGroup China Brand Carnival focused on Chinese automobile brands and integrated well-known Chinese technology, service, and cultural brands to showcase "Chinese products, technology, brands, culture, and wisdom" to the Middle East and even the world.