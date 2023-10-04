Kuwait Oil Price Down To US$96.11 Pb

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

KUWAIT, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down US$1.79 to US$96.11 per barrel on Monday in contrast with $97.90 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the same occurred to the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets with the first going down by $1.49 to $90.71 per barrel and the latter by $1.97 to $88.82 pb.

