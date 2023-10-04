RAKEZ, Amazon UAE Collaborate To Empower Smes Grow Online

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Amazon UAE have signed an MoU to enable businesses registered within the hub to sell their products to millions of customers across the UAE on Amazon.

The initiative aims to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to scale their businesses online, enabling them to leverage Amazon's capabilities, tools, services, programmes and people to navigate the digital economy.

The MoU was signed between RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad and Amazon Seller Success Director in MENA Jasmin Frick.

As part of the collaboration, members of the RAKEZ business community will have access to a suite of Amazon's services, including tools for seamless seller registration and onboarding; seller education through on-site training, in-person workshops and live webinars; and support teams to ensure a smooth digital journey.

Commenting on the MoU, Jallad said, "With the UAE's e-commerce industry expected to reach US$9.2 billion in 2026, SMEs operating in the online space have a huge potential to unlock greater success. In this light, we are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon to provide the SMEs in our community the opportunity to gain access to Amazon's array of capabilities to reach new heights."

Jallad added, "By providing SMEs with the tools to scale up, we anticipate a surge in online sales, innovations, and strengthening the UAE's online retail landscape. This aligns with our ongoing mission to support the SME sector in Ras Al Khaimah and underscores our commitment to bolstering the UAE's overall non-oil economic diversification."

Frick, in turn, said, "At Amazon, SMEs are core to our customer-centric mission. Our sellers play a pivotal role in enriching our customers' experience, offering a wider selection of products and competitive prices. Selling on Amazon offers sellers an opportunity to expand their footprint as they tap into our business model to better serve the millions of customers that visit Amazon every day across the UAE.

"This is closely aligned with our goal of hosting products from 100,000 businesses, including local SMBs, on Amazon by 2026, in alignment with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33."

RAKEZ is home to over 18,000 companies, with many SME businesses focused on product sales.

