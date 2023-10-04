Umm Al Emarat Park Goes Pink In Aid Of Breast Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Par announced the return of its“Pink October” initiative with activities aiding breast cancer awareness and supporting those affected.

Coinciding with a vibrant new season of the Park Market, Umm Al Emarat Park will light up in pink for the entire month of October in recognition of the cause.

In addition, the Park will host a fitness and wellness schedule highlighting the importance of early detection and screening and living a healthy, balanced lifestyle, while supporting those courageously fighting breast cancer.

Starting on 9th October, multi-discipline fitness centre Peak Fitness, in partnership with Umm Al Emarat Park, invites guests to partake in various outdoor activities at the Amphitheatre, such as MMA, yoga and combat classes from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

As part of the“Pink October” activations, and in collaboration with SEHA, a blood donation drive will take place at the Park on 19th October from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, offering the opportunity to contribute to a life-saving cause. This initiative will be open to all, as no entry tickets are required to access the donation bus, which will be stationed at the Park's main gate.

The Park will also host the“Pink October Walkathon” on 20th-21st October, starting at 5:00 pm. On both days, SEHA will also host a Breast Cancer Awareness booth, offering free mammogram checkups opposite the Park's entrance from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Additionally, guests can listen to courageous stories from survivors and inspirational talks from 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

In partnership with Medeor Hospital, guests can join the jogging club on 27th October for a refreshing jog through the Park with fellow fitness enthusiasts, followed by a fun flash dance with the nursing team. Guests can also participate in a revitalising yoga session on 28th October. On both days, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, guests can stop by the Promenade for a general health screening, with complimentary vouchers and gifts.

Rasha Kablawi, Director of Corporate Communication for Sinyar Holding and spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said,“At Umm Al Emarat Park, we are dedicated to creating a positive influence by raising awareness, taking action, promoting healthier lifestyles and offering support to those in need.”