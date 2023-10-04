Apple Reportedly To Introduce Its Own Search Engine

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Apple will integrate its in-house search engine with other apps and the App Store.

The internally-named“Pegasus” search engine is being integrated more deeply into iOS and macOS, and according to a Bloomberg newsletter, John Giannandrea's search team is aiming to make it even better. They may even utilise generative AI techniques to do so.

In iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple included updates to its Spotlight search feature, enabling users to look for documents, online results, information from apps, and much more.

In order to compete with Google, Apple also introduced Business Connect in 2022, a feature that improved its information database with details about businesses' hours and locations.