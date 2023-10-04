Expanding EU-GCC Collaboration: Muscat Hosts Second Diplomatic Training On EU Policies And Decision-Making

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The second training on EU policies and decision-making for diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain, the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), kicked off, Sunday. Hosted at the prestigious Diplomatic Institute of Oman in Muscat, this program highlights the increasing importance and interconnectedness of EU-GCC diplomatic relations.

This event is organized by The European Union Delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman in collaboration with the Diplomatic Institute of Oman, Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies in Saudi Arabia and Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy of Diplomatic Studies in Bahrain. The training sessions will be delivered by Clingendael, the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, and will run from 1 to 5 October 2023 at the Diplomatic Institute of Oman.

The training will conclude with an award ceremony where certificates will be presented to the participants.