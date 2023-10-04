Adjustment In The Composition Of The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France – October 4, 2023 - Caroline Ruellan has decided to resign from the Board of Directors. She was replaced as member of the Nomination and Governance Committee by Carlo d'Asaro Biondo.



