Virtual Rehab Startup Northstar Care Raises $6M Seed Round-Led By Tony Robbins And Starting Line

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / NorthStar Care , a next-generation virtual substance use disorder treatment program rooted in technology, science, and compassion, has announced that it closed $6 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by international entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author, and America's #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, and Starting Line , an early-stage, Chicago-based VC fund. Starting Line Partner Scott Holloway will join existing board directors the Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy , former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Dan Kossmann , and Mike Liddell as a board observer.

In a joint statement, NorthStar Care's co-founders, Dr. Amanda Wilson , CEO, and Dr. LChiodo , Chief Science Officer, said: "We are thrilled to use funds from the seed round to help more individuals with substance use disorder get the personalized assistance they need without disrupting their lives. We need to change how society perceives addiction and what we consider the best solutions to be. We've already seen remarkable results in helping patients improve their quality of life by providing compassionate, personalized care backed by science and medicine."

Founded by a board-certified addiction medicine physician and a data scientist in 2021, NorthStar Care's revolutionary program is based on cutting-edge scientific research and clinical best practices. The year-long treatment offering is virtual, anonymous, and six times more effective than traditional rehab at a fraction of the cost.

"It's hard to find companies that are innovating and getting real results in the field of addiction," said Robbins. "Addiction is not a new crisis, and past approaches have been extremely expensive and massively ineffective. I'm excited to see the influence NorthStar Care can have on the future of patient care."

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the frequency of substance use disorder, with more than 46 million Americans struggling with alcohol and drug use. NorthStar Care's program allows anyone, anywhere to receive anonymvirtual treatment built around six key differentiators: medication treatment, nutrient therapy, VR peer support groups, a six-person care team, integrated psychiatry services, and family education and support.

"Two years ago, Amanda and Lsaw an acute need in the rehab market and came up with an evidence-based solution that actually works," said Holloway. "Their radical solution to a longstanding problem offers a tremendopportunity for growth and gives people a reason to feel hope about a previously hopeless process."

About NorthStar Care