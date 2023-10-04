RCS The Texting We Know And Love Only Better...

(MENAFN- Pressat) We've all been there.

Your phone pings on a Sunday afternoon. It's a text message from an unknown number telling you about a sale from one of your favourite brands - with a link that you need to click on that you may - or may not trust.

Now imagine that text with clear branding and colourful product images that lets you browse within the same message.

It's easy to see which message would grab the most attention.

Enter RCS or Rich Communication Services messaging - a messaging format that's been gaining more ground since Google completed its rollout across carriers and networks in 2020.

And the statistics bear this out, with nearly 80% of consumers finding RCS appealing, and 74% of us saying RCS would make us more likely to want to communicate with a brand.

According to Chris Gorman, Head of Professional Services at Esendex “RCS is a win for businesses and consumers. For consumers it's a familiar and secure environment to be in – and there's no App to download. For businesses it can lead to better engagement and conversions thanks to interactive branding, action buttons, photos, videos, location-sharing and more.

“Android has more than 70% of global market share, so engaging those users with RCS is a really smart move.

“When customers feel that they are being listened to and can contact you quickly and easily on a channel of their choice, they are far more likely to do business with you and recommend you to others.”