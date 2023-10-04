Former Central Java Governor With Strong Track Record Aims For Indonesian Presidency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The presidential candidate of the ruling PDI-P party in Indonesia, Ganjar Pranowo, is using his strong record as governor of Central Java to win over voters of the largest country in Southeast Asia. With over 100 million Indonesians under 40 years of age, his pro-growth message is attracting first-time voters .

Pranowo has served two terms as governor of Central Java, which has a population of 37 million people and is one of the most populous provinces in Indonesia.

Just a decade ago, Central Java's multidimensional poverty, which considers factors such as health, education and standard of living, was almost 39 per cent. By 2021, this had declined to less than eight per cent.

During his decade as governor, Pranowo mandated free basic education, building of public infrastructure, increasing anti-poverty programs and empowering farmers. His second term ended last month.

"It is essential that all people have access to education and housing; these are the building blocks of a successful society," Pranowo told his supporters.

Under Pranowo, over 1.2 million homes were built between 2016-2022. His financing loan reform in Central Java was replicated across the country, and his innovative 'farmer cards', containing data on land, plants and fertilizer, were also adopted nationwide.

Indonesia goes to the polls in four months' time. With his strong pro-democracy and anti-corruption credentials, Pranowo is campaigning for a continuation of the country's democratic brand of politics.

In Indonesia, having a successful track record at the local level is often considered a strong foundation for politicians to springboard to national prominence. The most recent example is the current president Joko Widodo, who was mayor of Surakarta and governor of Jakarta before becoming president in 2014.

Pranowo is building on the same premise . "What works for people locally should work for people across the country. I will offer our voters the choice to make Indonesia a safer and more prosperous democratic country to live in," Pranowo said.

SOURCE Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)