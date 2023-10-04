Global High Potency API Cdmos Market Share, Growth Prospects And Top Players ( Lonza, Pfizer Etc)

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 3, 2023 7:33 am - High potency API CDMOs market's growth is driven by the growing demand for cancer drugs, technological advancements, and a robust pipeline of small molecule therapeutic items, as well as the increasing use of targeted medicines for chronic illnesses.

High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) are medicinal substances that have a substantial pharmacological impact even at low doses. These are typically drugs that operate in little quantities, which are commonly quantified in micrograms (g) or even nanograms (ng). HPAPIs are used in the study and development of specialized medications, particularly in the cancer and other illness sectors where precise dosing and low side effects are necessary. HPAPI CDMOs have the knowledge, facilities, and equipment needed to handle HPAPIs safely and effectively, despite their high potency, toxicity, and containment requirements. These companies are capable of handling all aspects of HPAPI manufacture, including process research, scale-up, and commercial production.

Evolving Landscape of Drug Development and Biologic HPAPIs

Targeted therapies are in high demand in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in cancer, where high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) play an important role. This raised the demand for specialized CDMOs with HPAPI development and manufacturing skills. Simultaneously, the complexity of pharmaceutical substances is rising, necessitating specific knowledge and capabilities, a requirement that HPAPI CDMOs are well-equipped to address.

For instance,

In March 2022, Lonza and Oasmia announced they had entered into a manufacturing agreement for the production of Oasmia ovarian cancer drug candidate, Cantrixil. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonza will deliver cGMP batches of drug substance for clinical supply to Oasmia, manufactured at its HPAPI laboratories in Nansha, China.

Furthermore, due to potency and safety concerns, regulatory agencies are enforcing rigorous rules for HPAPI manufacture and handling, leading HPAPI CDMOs to adapt and invest in compliance procedures. Given the toxicity of HPAPIs, there is a rising emphasis on containment methods and techniques to assure people and environmental safety. Advanced containment solutions are also being invested in by HPAPI CDMOs. Furthermore, collaborations between CMOs, CDMOs, and pharmaceutical firms have become critical in the development and marketing of HPAPIs. Pharmaceutical firms continue to outsource different stages of drug research and production to CDMOs in order to streamline operations, cut costs, and get access to specialized knowledge. This trend has spread to HPAPI development and manufacture, propelling the high potency API CDMOs market forward.

Future Trends in the High Potency API CDMOs Market: Insights from the COVID-19 Experience

The need for high-potency APIs (HPAPIs) increased rapidly during the COVID-19 epidemic. Disruptions in global supply networks and manufacturing caused a halt in research-related initiatives during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the later half of the pandemic, the business recovered due to the increased demand for coronavirus vaccinations. This increase in demand translated into higher demand for raw materials and intermediary goods used in the production of API molecules. Furthermore, the increased demand for HPAPI molecules during the COVID-19 pandemic led in price increases, which eventually contributed to increased revenue growth.

With the predominance of HPAPIs on the rise, pharmaceutical firms are always seeking for methods to stay competitive, sometimes by upgrading their present solutions. High-potency pharmaceuticals have the potential to achieve equivalent efficacy with lower dose levels, which is appealing to drug researchers since it decreases patient exposure to treatments. Furthermore, HPAPIs are used in a significant fraction of cancer therapies, and there is a developing market for such molecules.

Advancements and the introduction of new service offerings are increasing worldwide market competitiveness, while mergers and acquisitions are contributing to the consolidation of the CDMO industry, which includes the HPAPI segment. Companies seeking to broaden their set of competencies and regional presence are driving this trend.

For instance,

In June 2022, WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, inaugurated an additional high-potency API (HPAPI) facility at its Changzhou site in Jiangsu, China. This new factory was built in response to the growing need for high-potency API process research and development, as well as production services.

North America holds the largest market share in the global market for high potency API CDMOs.

Because of increased demand for HPAPIs, a favorable regulatory environment, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of numerous major competitors in the area, North America accounts for the biggest market share in the high potency API CDMOs market. During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific area is expected to develop rapidly. Some of the factors that are projected to drive the expansion of the high potency API CDMOs market in this area include increased need for cancer treatment, rising demand for HPAPIs, and an increase in the number of R&D activities.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: High Potency API CDMOs Market

Among the established and prominent companies functioning in the global high potency API CDMOs market are Lonza, Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer Healthcare, Merck & Co., Inc., and Wuxi STA.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Market Players to Establish Their Foothold in the High Potency API CDMOs Market

To get a bigger market share, the major competitors in the worldwide high potency API CDMOs market are using organic and inorganic development methods such as capacity expansion, alliances, and acquisitions of related organizations.

For instance,

In July 2023, Evonik and Heraeus Precious Metals announced about their collaboration to expand their respective service portfolios for highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs). This collaborative effort will use both companies' unique HPAPI expertise, providing clients with a fully integrated solution from pre-clinical development through commercial production.

The global high potency API CDMOs market is expected to gain consistent momentum in the coming years as a result of the increasing number of chronic diseases, rising demand for therapeutic and personalized medicines, technological advancements and developments, and aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategies employed by global market players.