Flash News: OKX Widget Is Now Available On IOS

OKX Wallet Now Available on iOS

OKX is pleased to announce that it has now deployed the iOS homescreen widget allowing its users to track their positions, anytime of the day. As of today, the OKX iOS homescreen widget allows its users to follow perpetual swap positions only.

With the iOS homescreen widget, OKX derivatives traders can have quick access to their positions' latest status, allowing them to make decisions and take action via the OKX App or on the web platform if necessary.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .