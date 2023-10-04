EU, Ukraine May Start Accession Talks As Soon As December

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is gearing up to open negotiations with Ukraine on its future accession to the bloc with a formal announcement expected as soon as December.

The relevant statement was made by Politico , referring to three diplomats with knowledge of the plans, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

One EU diplomat noted that, once the progress report had been adopted, the European Commission would make a statement, making Member States to open negotiations with Ukraine.

While Ukraine may not have met all seven conditions by the time European heads of state and government gather for a summit in mid-December, leaders are set to make a political statement authorizing negotiations even if the legal negotiating framework is not yet finalized.

“The aim is to agree politically in December on the start of negotiations,” a second diplomat said, adding that a legal decision on admitting Ukraine could happen by early 2024.

A third diplomat mentioned leaders would“send a positive signal” on Ukraine's future membership in December.

Asked how far Ukraine has come toward fulfilling the seven criteria, an EU official said that progress was encouraging and only one area, concerning minorities, seemed problematic in the short term.

A reminder that Ukraine was granted EU candidate status in June 2022.