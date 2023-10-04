Factum Global Opens New Regional Hub In Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Factum Global Asia

Factum Global helps organizations expand, grow, and excel in new markets.

Seasoned Financial Services Executive, Aseem Goyal, Managing Director will lead the Firm's Asia Pacific Operations

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Factum Global , a U.S.-based international consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations expand and operate across global markets, today announced the opening of Factum Global Asia , a new regional hub based in Bangkok, Thailand. This presence will allow Factum Global to better serve its growing roster of clients across Asia Pacific and those expanding operations to the region.

Leading the new Asia operations is Managing Director Aseem Goyal, who brings more than 25 years of broad experience driving business growth through relationship building and execution of innovative strategies across various markets. Aseem will oversee all client engagements and operations across the region.

"The opening of our new Asia Pacific operations is an important milestone for Factum Global," said Founder and CEO Francisco Gomez. "Under Aseem's proven leadership, I'm confident that Factum Global Asia will become a vital hub that will further expand our ability to deliver excellent service and global expansion expertise to our clients in Asia Pacific and beyond."

Until recently, Aseem was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of an insurance company. He has previously held senior leadaership roles with ANZ and Standard Chartered Bank across various markets in Asia Pacific.

"I am thrilled to lead Factum Global Asia at a time where there is enormous appetite for business growth across Asia,” said Aseem Goyal, Managing Director, Factum Global Asia.“The firm has built a solid reputation for outstanding service and strategic insights around the world, and I look forward to bringing our expertise to new Asian markets, forging local partnerships, and providing our clients with the global support needed to thrive in today's connected business landscape.”

With its expansion into Asia, Factum Global can expand on-the-ground support for companies looking to enter or grow their presence across key Asian markets such as Japan, India, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and elsewhere across Southeast Asia. The new hub will offer Factum Global's full suite of services, including market entry strategy, research, global strategy development, business development, legal and regulatory guidance, and more. For more information, visit .

About Factum Global

Factum Global is a U.S.-based international consulting firm that helps organizations expand globally. With more than 100 years of combined global expansion experience, our team disrupts the status quo through a company model that brings our clients transparency, personalized executive-level service, and a proven roadmap to accelerate their organization's growth. Whether it's launching into a new market, establishing a local office, or navigating tax laws - we guide our clients every step of the way. We help organizations create their global strategy and connect them with the world, profitably. Visit us at .

