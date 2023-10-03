Melee Officially Enters Egypt's Real Estate Market

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Melee, the developer specialising in the field of branded residences, has announced its official launch in the Egyptian market, in partnership with Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, one of the leading and largest real estate companies in Egypt and the Middle East with over 29 years of extensive experience.

Melee's business portfolio primarily revolves around the development of branded residences, commercial and administrative projects, sports clubs, hotels, and entertainment concepts. These projects are designed according to global standards with a unique perspective, aiming to bring unconventional architectural ideas with a unique philosophy centered on creation and understanding rather than competing.



For development companies, Melee aims to provide distinctive projects that meet long-term needs and offer increased investment returns over time, in line with the rapidly evolving real estate industry.

Gasser Bahgat, Chairperson and CEO of Melee, stated:“Since the inception of Melee, our goal has been to offer a different perspective to development companies in Egypt and the Middle East, equipped with the knowledge and determination to provide real estate projects that can compete on a global scale.”



Bahgat added:“Our focus lies in developing branded residences, commercial, administrative, hotel, and sports projects tailored to the client's needs of all ages. This is accomplished through ongoing research and comprehensive analysis of client mindsets and their different trends.”

Melee plans to provide projects with global standards, including selecting the most strategic locations, master plans, progressive designs, and various spaces with usage for the latest technologies to guarantee integrated infrastructure and facility management and services.



Melee has the experience and knowledge that enables it to provide integrated real estate projects, through its distinguished previous business portfolio, which includes the Kynd Hospitality brand offering Kynd Hotels chain, kynd 01 the first hotel in the chain – already operational at GAIA Project developed by Al Ahly Sabbour in Ras Al Hikma, North Coast – that introduces a new concept of hospitality with global standards to serve the Egyptian market, with plans for expansion across the Middle East shortly, as well as Melee signing an agreement with Marriott International to establish five new hotels.



Additionally, Melee is the developer of the Platinum Social Sports Club, one of the largest sports clubs in the East Cairo region owned by Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, while Melee is in charge of expanding the brand across the country.