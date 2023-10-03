Aston Minerals Limited (ASX:ASO) Assays Extend Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Mineralisation Along Strike By 500M

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Aston Minerals Limited (ASX:ASO) is pleased to provide drilling results from the B2 Prospect within the Boomerang Nickel-Cobalt target.Managing Director, Russell Bradford, commented: "The drilling results at B2 have shown the mineralisation to be similar in tenor and geology to our large scale Bardwell nickel mineralised zone which is currently under-going infill drilling and flowsheet confirmation metallurgical testwork using industry standard flotation technology."Further infill drilling and short hole drilling will be considered at B2 once the current drill program at Bardwell has been completed. This new discovery of mineralisation at B2 significantly extends the strike length of the deposit and is still open along strike at both ends of the deposit - so there is plenty more opportunity to add grade and tonnes. We are starting to see two large scale zones of nickel mineralisation at Bardwell and B2. All of the new drilling results will be used to update our mineral resource estimate."The current workplan of infill drilling at Bardwell, metallurgical flowsheet development on core from Bardwell and basic geotechnical conditions of rock will all contribute to understanding potential mining pit geometry and mining methods. With the wide and deep intersects we are starting to delineate, we can use this information to review early optionaility around the opportunity for the Company to employ low cost large bulk scale mining methods."B2 Prospect assays extend Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Mineralisation along strike by 500mKey Highlights- Assay results received to date have extended nickel-cobalt sulphide mineralisation across multiple drilling intercepts at the B2 Prospect, strike continuity has extended by 500m- Assays received to date includeo DDED23-131 intersected 158 at 0.30% Ni and 0.012% Co starting from 157, including 7.5m at 0.40% Ni and 0.014% Co from 231m, and 13m at 0.41% Ni and 0.016% Co from 258mo DDED23-130 intersected 164 at 0.25% Ni and 0.011% Co starting from 158o DDED23-129 intersected 225m at 0.28% Ni and 0.011% Co starting from 134mo All 3 holes recorded intersections of sulphur to nickel grades in the order > 0.6:1 which should complement our recently commenced metallurgical test program using industry standard flotation technology to recover nickel and cobalt from the sulphide mineralisation- DDED23-129, whilst still open ended, significantly extends mineralisation along strike and is located 300m from DDED22-107, which returned results of 181m at 0.28% Ni. DDED23-131 is 500m from DDED22-105 which returned 85 at 0.33% Ni, including 2m at 1.37% Ni (ending in mineralisation)- The B2 Prospect drilled to date has discovered significant volumes of nickel mineralisation exceeding 800m in length and includes a high grade (> 0.4% Ni) zone associated with a major fault zone that mimics that seen at the Bardwell Prospect- B2 and Bardwell mineralisation intercepts have been selected and submitted for metallurgical testing (as reported in release dated 20 September 2023).Metallurgical confirmation work is currently being done at Corem, with core that is representative of both the spatial and mineralogy distribution of the Bardwell and B2 prospects. A mill flotation circuit is being used to evaluate the nickel sulphide performance.Assay results are still pending for DDED23-132 and DDED23-133 from the B2 drilling campaign.Drilling at Bardwell is ongoing with two of the eleven holes drilled to date.*To view tables and figures, please visit:

Aston Minerals Limited (ASX:ASO) (FRA:28W0) (OTCMKTS:WMNNF) is a development phase mining company, advancing the Edleston Project, Ontario, which hosts a 1.044 Billion Tonnes resource at 0.27% Nickel, and 0.011% Cobalt.















