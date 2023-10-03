US Ambassador Meets With Justice Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Justice Minister Ahmed Ziadat and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert on Tuesday discussed Jordan's justice sector and the key items of the Justice Sector Strategy for 2023-2026.
Ziadat reviewed the ministry's role in facilitating access to justice in all fields, especially modern technological developments used in litigation procedures and remote trial and e-services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The minister stressed "deep-rooted" relations, praising the US support for the Kingdom's justice sector through projects funded by USAID. Lempert highlighted the strategic Jordanian-US relations, adding that Washington highly values Amman's role in the region.
