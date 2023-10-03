New Ambassadors Of Kuwait, Bulgaria Present Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, Majed Qatarneh, on Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Kuwaiti ambassador Hamad Rashid Al Marri as resident ambassador to the Kingdom.
Qatarneh also received a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Bulgarian ambassador to the Kingdom Metin Kazak as resident ambassador in Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
