New Ambassadors Of Kuwait, Bulgaria Present Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, Majed Qatarneh, on Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Kuwaiti ambassador Hamad Rashid Al Marri as resident ambassador to the Kingdom.

Qatarneh also received a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Bulgarian ambassador to the Kingdom Metin Kazak as resident ambassador in Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.











