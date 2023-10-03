Transport Minister, World Bank Official Meet Over Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamouni and Holly Benner, the World Bank's resident representative in Jordan, discussed means of strengthening

cooperation in several transport sector projects.

On Tuesday, Tahtamouni praised the government's cooperation with the World Bank to support transportation patterns by providing technical services and feasibility studies for priority projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the minister, it is furthermore important to deepen already existing collaborations, such as activating the code of conduct for the public transport sector and technical assistance to support the modernisation of the national transport strategy for the years 2023-2027, and the general transport policy and technical assistance pertaining to road safety assessment.











