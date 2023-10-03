Interior Minister Highlights Ease Of Visa Process For Investors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The issuance of visas and necessary residency permits to investors and traders from nationalities requiring prior approval to enter Jordan is aimed at facilitating their exploration of investment opportunities in the Kingdom, Interior Minister Mazen Faraya said on Tuesday.

During his visit to the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC) in Zarqa, Faraya stressed the importance of creating a conducive environment and favourable conditions for investors, besides supporting existing investments, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Faraya also addressed the expansion of the free zone licensing centre and the technical station to accommodate the growing volume of business.

He also called for urgent measures to reduce the response time of civil defence teams to fires in the free zone. Currently, these teams have to leave the Free Zone and re-enter through the entrance gate to reach fire scenes.













