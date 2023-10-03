Petra Witnessed 25% Rise In Visitors In September

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 967,833 guests of various nationalities have visited the rose-red city of Petra in the first nine months of the year, making the city close to receiving one million visitors in one year for the second time after 2019, statistics showed on Tuesday.

According to the statistics by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), the number of visitors in the January-September period increased by 71 per cent compared with the same period of 2022, when the city welcomed 564,566 visitors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



In September, Petra welcomed 116,935 visitors, including 96,755 non-Arabs, 4,862 non-Jordanian Arabs and 14,711 Jordanians, the PDTRA statistics revealed.

The visitors to the rose-red city in September went up by 25 per cent compared with the same month of 2019 and 42 per cent compared with September 2022.

The PDTRA said that Petra enjoys a growing demand as a tourist destination for travellers from across the world, primarily from Europe.

Petra currently has 63 operational hotels and camps, including six five-star and six four-star hotels, with a combined total of approximately 3,245 rooms accommodating 5,477 beds, the PDTRA added.

The authority stressed that the region is witnessing a good turnout in hotel investment, especially by the local community in Petra, where the PDTRA has provided facilities for over 13 new hotels of different classifications that are expected to increase Petra's competitiveness as a global tourist destination.



